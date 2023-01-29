Dead Space RecensioneWorld War Z Aftermath Horde Mode XL RecensioneEnergia e bollette: come risparmiare passando al mercato liberoTOTY: EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL 12° UOMOMioDottore svela le malattie più cercate dagli italiani nel 2022DEAD SPACE ORA DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuovo Weeny Issi Rally per un periodo limitatoYahoo, Instagram e Microsoft sono tra i preferiti dai criminali ...BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliUltime Blog

Report | Chris Smalling “presenta una richiesta di trasferimento”

Report: Chris Smalling “presenta una richiesta di trasferimento”. (Di domenica 29 gennaio 2023) Chris Smalling avrebbe presentato una richiesta di trasferimento alla Roma, stando a recenti fonti inglesi Dopo aver fatto panchina negli ultimi anni all’Old Trafford, Smalling ha vissuto una rinascita in Italia.Tuttavia, sembra che la permanenza del centrocampista allo Stadio Olimpico stia per finire. Come riportato da Tuttomercatoweb, Smalling ha chiesto di lasciare il club.Il suo L'articolo
