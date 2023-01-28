TOTY: EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL 12° UOMOMioDottore svela le malattie più cercate dagli italiani nel 2022DEAD SPACE ORA DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuovo Weeny Issi Rally per un periodo limitatoYahoo, Instagram e Microsoft sono tra i preferiti dai criminali ...BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliRIOT GAMES - enti No-Profit vincitori campagna beneficenza Twitch - nuovi strumenti di monetizzazione per i creatorTragedia sulla Nomentana : Morti Valerio, Alessio, Leonardo, Simone, ...Ultime Blog

Will Hunting – Genio Ribelle | trama | cast e curiosità

Will Hunting
Will Hunting – Genio Ribelle: trama, cast e curiosità (Di sabato 28 gennaio 2023) del film Will HuntingGenio Ribelle è un grande classico della cinematografia contemporanea. È un film del 1997 diretto da Gus Van Sant, regista che sale agli onori della cronaca (e della critica) grazie al suo crudo “Elephant”, lungometraggio freddo e asettico che prende ispirazione dal massacro della Columbia. Un cast di punta, con Matt Damon, Robin Williams e Ben Affleck Il cast di Will Hunting è ricco di grandi interpreti. Tra i protagonisti troviamo Matt Damon (nel ruolo del “Genio Ribelle”, Robin Williams (che interpreta Sean Maguire, psicologo), Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver e Stellan Skarsgård. Spicca l’alchimia tra gli stessi Damon e Williams. Una ...
