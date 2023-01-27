WWE: Chris Jericho ritiene che Sami Zayn merita di essere nel main event di Wrestlemania contro Roman Reigns (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) Sami Zayn ha una comprovata esperienza di successo in WWE e ha la capacità di far funzionare qualsiasi trovata gli venga proposta. Ha sempre dimostrato di saper elevare se stesso e il suo personaggio, in particolare con la sua attuale gimmick. In effetti, persino Chris Jericho ritiene che Sami Zayn merita il main event a Wrestlemania 39 proprio contro l’attuale “WWE Undisputed Universal Champion” Roman Reigns. La storyline di Sami Zayn con la Bloodline è iniziata diversi mesi fa ed è in continuo sviluppo, è etichettata come una delle storyline più complesse e ben realizzate degli ultimi anni. La storyline ha ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Otus Wins District Administration's 'Top Ed Tech Product of 2023' AwardChris Hull will also lead a session, " Measure Learning and Track Progress with Otus Gradebook and ... Otus Director of Marketing mike.peterson@otus.com Articoli correlati The Champ is Here: WWE® 2K23 ...
Nuovi dettagli sul futuro di Sasha Banks post WWESecondo le indiscrezioni l'accodo raggiunto tra le due parti sarebbe stato fatto senza consultare la WWE e Sasha potrebbe venir pagata con un compenso ancora più alto di quello ottenuto da Chris ...
Chris Jericho vuole Sami Zayn nel main event di WrestleMania The Shield Of Wrestling
Chris Masters, niente Royal Rumble La WWE non lo chiama The Shield Of Wrestling
Producer WWE: “Il debutto di Ronda Rousey alla Royal Rumble ... World Wrestling
Chris Masters: “Royal Rumble Vi dico come stanno le cose” Zona Wrestling
Bobby Lashley ha messo nel mirino Chris Masters per la Royal ... Tuttowrestling
Biggest WWE Royal Rumble surprises: John Cena, Edge, AJ Styles and more shock entrantsThe Royal Rumble is open us and WWE fans are looking forward to one of the most predictable nights of the year. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio and GUNTHER have already been ...
A lapsed fan's guide to the 2023 Royal Rumble: Will The Rock make his returnAs a service to fans who have a general interest in WWE but might not have watched a match in months, we're happy to provide this FAQ as a guide to Royal Rumble 2023, scheduled for the Alamodome in ...
WWE ChrisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Chris