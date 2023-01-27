MioDottore svela le malattie più cercate dagli italiani nel 2022DEAD SPACE ORA DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuovo Weeny Issi Rally per un periodo limitatoYahoo, Instagram e Microsoft sono tra i preferiti dai criminali ...BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliRIOT GAMES - enti No-Profit vincitori campagna beneficenza Twitch - nuovi strumenti di monetizzazione per i creatorTragedia sulla Nomentana : Morti Valerio, Alessio, Leonardo, Simone, ...DEEBOT X1e Omni : L'ultimo robot aspirapolvere e lavapavimenti di ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Chris Jericho ritiene che Sami Zayn merita di essere nel main event di Wrestlemania contro Roman Reigns

WWE: Chris Jericho ritiene che Sami Zayn merita di essere nel main event di Wrestlemania contro Roman Reigns (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) Sami Zayn ha una comprovata esperienza di successo in WWE e ha la capacità di far funzionare qualsiasi trovata gli venga proposta. Ha sempre dimostrato di saper elevare se stesso e il suo personaggio, in particolare con la sua attuale gimmick. In effetti, persino Chris Jericho ritiene che Sami Zayn merita il main event a Wrestlemania 39 proprio contro l’attuale “WWE Undisputed Universal Champion” Roman Reigns. La storyline di Sami Zayn con la Bloodline è iniziata diversi mesi fa ed è in continuo sviluppo, è etichettata come una delle storyline più complesse e ben realizzate degli ultimi anni. La storyline ha ...
