Steam Store Page is now Open for Tokyo Stories, A Pixel Art Adventure Game Gaining Attention World-Wide (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) Add to your Wishlist for a chance to win an original postcard. Tokyo, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) announces that in-development title, Tokyo Stories, has Opened its Steam Store Page, and is available to be added to Wishlists. Tokyo Stories is scheduled for release on PC and consoles (releasing platforms to be determined). Steam Store: https://Store.Steampowered.com/app/2251970/Tokyo Stories/ Website: https://Tokyo-Stories.info/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/tky Stories  Instagram: ...
