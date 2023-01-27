TOTY: EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA IL 12° UOMOMioDottore svela le malattie più cercate dagli italiani nel 2022DEAD SPACE ORA DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuovo Weeny Issi Rally per un periodo limitatoYahoo, Instagram e Microsoft sono tra i preferiti dai criminali ...BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliRIOT GAMES - enti No-Profit vincitori campagna beneficenza Twitch - nuovi strumenti di monetizzazione per i creatorTragedia sulla Nomentana : Morti Valerio, Alessio, Leonardo, Simone, ...Ultime Blog

Liverpool | Gerrard consiglia il prossimo acquisto | 'Se serve vado a prenderlo io!'

Liverpool Gerrard
Liverpool, Gerrard consiglia il prossimo acquisto: 'Se serve vado a prenderlo io!' (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) Jude Bellingham è conteso da Liverpool e Real Madrid. Il giocatore del Borussia Dortmund però ha un estimatore eccezionale, Steven...
Le parole di Steven Gerrard, ex centrocampista del Liverpool, sul nazionale inglese Jude Bellingham. I dettagli Steven Gerrard ha parlato a BT Sport del centrocampista del Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham. PAROLE - "...

GERRARD - Risale invece a ottobre l'esonero di Steven Gerrard . L'ex Liverpool è stato cacciato dall'Aston Villa dopo essere stato nominato nuovo manager nel novembre 2021. I Villans avevano puntato ...

