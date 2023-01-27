DEEBOT X1e Omni : L'ultimo robot aspirapolvere e lavapavimenti di ...Nuovo trailer di gioco di WILD HEARTS COD MODERN WARFAREII E WARZONE 2.0 - AGGIORNAMENTOTower of Fantasy presenta Alyss, l'ultimo simulacro in arrivoMeta Quest - Allenamento VR della settimanaGRID LEGENDS SCALDA I MOTORI CON UN'ESPANSIONE A TEMA INVERNOGli otto club protagonisti dell’eFootball Championship Pro 2023NOSTROMO PUNTA SUL DIGITALE GRAZIE A SHOPFULLYHi-Fi RUSH disponibile oraThe Elder Scrolls Online - nuova avventura, classe e storiaUltime Blog

Government of Sharjah Honours Partners With NFT Plaque Using SBT Technology for their Support at GITEX Global 2022 | becomes world' s first to do so

Government of Sharjah Honours Partners With NFT Plaque Using SBT Technology for their Support at GITEX Global 2022, becomes world's first to do so (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023)Sharjah is the first in the world to introduce NFTs With SBT Technology, raising the bar for advanced digital transformation. Sharjah, UAE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Higher Committee of the Government of Sharjah at GITEX Global 2022 honoured participants, Supporting entities, departments, and media outlets for their contribution to the success of Sharjah's participation in the Global event.     Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Government of Sharjah at GITEX Technology Week 2022 and Director of the ...
Government of Sharjah honours partners with NFT plaque

Sharjah is the first in the world to introduce NFTs with SBT technology, raising the bar for advanced digital transformation. SHARJAH, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- The Higher Committee of the Government of ...

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council's inaugural meeting in 2023

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), chaired the SMC's inaugural meeting for the year 2023, on Thursday, at the Al ...
