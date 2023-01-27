Government of Sharjah Honours Partners With NFT Plaque Using SBT Technology for their Support at GITEX Global 2022, becomes world's first to do so (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) • Sharjah is the first in the world to introduce NFTs With SBT Technology, raising the bar for advanced digital transformation. Sharjah, UAE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Higher Committee of the Government of Sharjah at GITEX Global 2022 honoured participants, Supporting entities, departments, and media outlets for their contribution to the success of Sharjah's participation in the Global event. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Government of Sharjah at GITEX Technology Week 2022 and Director of the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hub71 Startup Ostaz Secures Deal With Aldar Education To Deliver Bespoke Tutoring Services To Abu Dhabi Students...with business development opportunities throughits network of leading corporate and government ... including the American University of Dubai, American University of Beirut and University of Sharjah in ...
ADIFE Set To Attract Participation Many From National Pavilions And ExhibitorsExhibitors at the UAE Pavilion include a number of government and semi - government entities ... Abu Dhabi Ports, Emirates Food Industries Group, Elite Argo, Sharjah ChamberandJarrah Honey. Aria Grap ...
Il sito web "Sharjah 24" dello Sharjah Government Media Bureau ... Agenzia stampa degli Emirati
4 voli settimanali Air Arabia tra Orio al Serio e Sharjah Viaggiare News
Government of Sharjah honours partners with NFT plaqueSharjah is the first in the world to introduce NFTs with SBT technology, raising the bar for advanced digital transformation. SHARJAH, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- The Higher Committee of the Government of ...
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council's inaugural meeting in 2023Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), chaired the SMC's inaugural meeting for the year 2023, on Thursday, at the Al ...
