Government of Sharjah Honours Partners With NFT Plaque Using SBT Technology for their Support at GITEX Global 2022 | becomes world' s first to do so

Il sito web "Sharjah 24" dello Sharjah Government Media Bureau ... Agenzia stampa degli Emirati

Ucraina, Zelensky “Solo le armi neutralizzano i terroristi russi” siciliareport.it

Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 26 gennaio 2023 Lifestyleblog

Schillaci: "Misure per garantire sicurezza partorienti e bambini" Lifestyleblog

4 voli settimanali Air Arabia tra Orio al Serio e Sharjah Viaggiare News

Sharjah is the first in the world to introduce NFTs with SBT technology, raising the bar for advanced digital transformation. SHARJAH, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- The Higher Committee of the Government of ...Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), chaired the SMC's inaugural meeting for the year 2023, on Thursday, at the Al ...