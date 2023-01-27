Golf | Farmers Insurance Open 2023 | Ryder sempre più primo | gran rimonta di Rahm

Non inizia nel migliore dei modi il primo round del 'Insurance Open' , torneo del PGA Tour, per Jon Rahm , nuovo numero 3 del ranking. Il golfista spagnolo, reduce da un successo solamente pochi giorni fa, ha sempre superato il taglio nelle ...... da domani a domenica il DPWorld Tour è a Dubai con il Desert Classic all'EmiratesClub. In ...Interessante il duello a distanza con lo spagnolo Jon Rahm che il quale giocherà sul PGA Tour (...

Golf, PGA Tour: Sam Ryder in fuga al Farmers Insurance Open al giro di boa, Rahm in grande rimonta OA Sport

WEEKEND DI GOLF CON IL FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN & ... SNAI Sportnews

Golf, Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Ryder sempre più primo, gran ... SPORTFACE.IT

Sport in TV oggi giovedì 26 gennaio • TAG24 Tag24

Sport in tv oggi (venerdì 27 gennaio): orari e programma. Dove ... OA Sport

It was exactly what I imagined,” Spaun said this week at Torrey Pines, where he was 3-over-par after two rounds and missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. “It didn’t exceed expectations, ...Byron's top rankings and PGA DFS lineup picks for FanDuel, DraftKings. The Round 3 showdown slate on 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.