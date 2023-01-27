Golf, Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Ryder sempre più primo, gran rimonta di Rahm (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) Nel secondo giro del Farmers Insurance Open 2023, torneo del PGA Tour di scena in California, il protagonista è Jon Rahm. Lo spagnolo ha guadagnato oltre 100 posizioni con un parziale di 67 (-5) su un totale di 140 (73 67, -4) colpi, risalendo al 14° posto e superando il taglio. Saldamente al comando invece l’americano Sam Ryder, con uno score di 132 (64 68, -12) colpi. Ben tre i colpi di ritardo per il connazionale Brendan Steele, con 135 (-9). Completa il podio virtuale l’argentino Tano Goya, terzo con 137 (-7). In Top 10 a San Diego anche Collin Morikawa, decimo con 139 (-5), mentre il campione uscente Luke List è appaiato al 24° posto insieme a Justin Thomas con 142 (-2). SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Golf - PGA Tour : Sam Ryder in fuga al Farmers Insurance Open al giro di boa - Rahm in grande rimonta
Golf - PGA Tour : Rahm a rischio eliminazione dopo primo round “Farmers Insurance Open”
Golf : terzetto Ryder-Rai-Grant in testa al Farmers Insurance Open 2023 dopo il primo giro. Rahm a rischio taglio
Golf : Jon Rahm può tornare numero 1 del mondo al Farmers Insurance Open 2023
Golf, PGA Tour: Rahm a rischio eliminazione dopo primo round 'Farmers Insurance Open'Non inizia nel migliore dei modi il primo round del 'Farmers Insurance Open' , torneo del PGA Tour, per Jon Rahm , nuovo numero 3 del ranking. Il golfista spagnolo, reduce da un successo solamente pochi giorni fa, ha sempre superato il taglio nelle ...
Desert Classic a Dubai: ci sono i Molinari e Migliozzi. Lite McIlroy - Reed... da domani a domenica il DPWorld Tour è a Dubai con il Desert Classic all'Emirates Golf Club. In ...Interessante il duello a distanza con lo spagnolo Jon Rahm che il quale giocherà sul PGA Tour (Farmers ...
Golf, PGA Tour: Sam Ryder in fuga al Farmers Insurance Open al giro di boa, Rahm in grande rimonta OA Sport
WEEKEND DI GOLF CON IL FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN & ... SNAI Sportnews
Golf, Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Ryder sempre più primo, gran ... SPORTFACE.IT
Sport in TV oggi giovedì 26 gennaio • TAG24 Tag24
Sport in tv oggi (venerdì 27 gennaio): orari e programma. Dove ... OA Sport
San Diego State product has a path back to golf’s greatest tournament after making debut there in 2022It was exactly what I imagined,” Spaun said this week at Torrey Pines, where he was 3-over-par after two rounds and missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. “It didn’t exceed expectations, ...
PGA DFS Picks - Round 3 Showdown for 2023 Farmers Insurance OpenByron's top rankings and PGA DFS lineup picks for FanDuel, DraftKings. The Round 3 showdown slate on 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf FarmersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Golf Farmers