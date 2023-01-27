BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliRIOT GAMES - enti No-Profit vincitori campagna beneficenza Twitch - nuovi strumenti di monetizzazione per i creatorTragedia sulla Nomentana : Morti Valerio, Alessio, Leonardo, Simone, ...DEEBOT X1e Omni : L'ultimo robot aspirapolvere e lavapavimenti di ...Nuovo trailer di gioco di WILD HEARTS COD MODERN WARFAREII E WARZONE 2.0 - AGGIORNAMENTOTower of Fantasy presenta Alyss, l'ultimo simulacro in arrivoMeta Quest - Allenamento VR della settimanaUltime Blog

Golf | Farmers Insurance Open 2023 | Ryder sempre più primo | gran rimonta di Rahm

Golf Farmers
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

zazoom
Commenta
Golf, Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Ryder sempre più primo, gran rimonta di Rahm (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) Nel secondo giro del Farmers Insurance Open 2023, torneo del PGA Tour di scena in California, il protagonista è Jon Rahm. Lo spagnolo ha guadagnato oltre 100 posizioni con un parziale di 67 (-5) su un totale di 140 (73 67, -4) colpi, risalendo al 14° posto e superando il taglio. Saldamente al comando invece l’americano Sam Ryder, con uno score di 132 (64 68, -12) colpi. Ben tre i colpi di ritardo per il connazionale Brendan Steele, con 135 (-9). Completa il podio virtuale l’argentino Tano Goya, terzo con 137 (-7). In Top 10 a San Diego anche Collin Morikawa, decimo con 139 (-5), mentre il campione uscente Luke List è appaiato al 24° posto insieme a Justin Thomas con 142 (-2). SportFace.
Leggi su sportface

Golf, PGA Tour: Rahm a rischio eliminazione dopo primo round 'Farmers Insurance Open'

Non inizia nel migliore dei modi il primo round del 'Farmers Insurance Open' , torneo del PGA Tour, per Jon Rahm , nuovo numero 3 del ranking. Il golfista spagnolo, reduce da un successo solamente pochi giorni fa, ha sempre superato il taglio nelle ...

Desert Classic a Dubai: ci sono i Molinari e Migliozzi. Lite McIlroy - Reed

... da domani a domenica il DPWorld Tour è a Dubai con il Desert Classic all'Emirates Golf Club. In ...Interessante il duello a distanza con lo spagnolo Jon Rahm che il quale giocherà sul PGA Tour (Farmers ...

Golf, PGA Tour: Sam Ryder in fuga al Farmers Insurance Open al giro di boa, Rahm in grande rimonta  OA Sport

WEEKEND DI GOLF CON IL FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN & ...  SNAI Sportnews

Golf, Farmers Insurance Open 2023: Ryder sempre più primo, gran ...  SPORTFACE.IT

Sport in TV oggi giovedì 26 gennaio • TAG24  Tag24

Sport in tv oggi (venerdì 27 gennaio): orari e programma. Dove ...  OA Sport

San Diego State product has a path back to golf’s greatest tournament after making debut there in 2022

It was exactly what I imagined,” Spaun said this week at Torrey Pines, where he was 3-over-par after two rounds and missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. “It didn’t exceed expectations, ...

PGA DFS Picks - Round 3 Showdown for 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

Byron's top rankings and PGA DFS lineup picks for FanDuel, DraftKings. The Round 3 showdown slate on 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Golf Farmers
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Golf Farmers Golf Farmers Insurance Open 2023