Gerrard su Bellingham: «Sono pronto a portarlo a Liverpool» (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) Le parole di Steven Gerrard, ex centrocampista del Liverpool, sul nazionale inglese Jude Bellingham. I dettagli Steven Gerrard ha parlato a BT Sport del centrocampista del Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham. PAROLE – «Bellingham deve essere un obiettivo per il Liverpool, è ovvio. Io Sono un suo grande tifoso e ci manca un numero otto come lui, che muove il gioco, entra in area e fa gol. Bellingham soddisfa tutti i requisiti, sarebbe un grande rinforzo. Tutto quello che Bellingham deve fare è farmi sapere quali Sono i suoi progetti. Volo subito a Dortmund, lo porto a cena e poi lo riporto in Inghilterra». L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24. Leggi su calcionews24
Yaya Touré: 'Bellingham non sembra un giocatore di 19 anni, speriamo che regga le pressioni"Bellingham non è solo pericoloso con la palla tra i piedi. Capisce che scappare dalla palla è più ... ' Il gol mi ricorda Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes; forse più Scholes grandi giocatori che annusano ...
Il Telegraph: "Bellingham sta esplodendo come Gascoigne a Italia 90"' È spaventoso quanto sia bravo Bellingham. Se dovessi costruire il prototipo del centrocampista moderno, sarebbe lui . Ha il fisico e l'atletismo di un Gerrard di 27 anni e ha tutti gli attributi ...
Liverpool transfer news LIVE: Serie A side target Roberto Firmino plus latest on Jude Bellingham’s futurePA Images Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino . Keep up to date with all the Liverpool transfer news and speculation during the January transfer window. Liverpool managed to sign ...
Jude Bellingham to Liverpool transfer latest as Jurgen Klopp 'pushing' for dealJude Bellingham has the world at his feet and the choice of the world's biggest clubs - with Liverpool desperately hoping he picks them this summer. Transfer interest from the Reds is long-standing - ...
