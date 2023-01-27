BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliRIOT GAMES - enti No-Profit vincitori campagna beneficenza Twitch - nuovi strumenti di monetizzazione per i creatorTragedia sulla Nomentana : Morti Valerio, Alessio, Leonardo, Simone, ...DEEBOT X1e Omni : L'ultimo robot aspirapolvere e lavapavimenti di ...Nuovo trailer di gioco di WILD HEARTS COD MODERN WARFAREII E WARZONE 2.0 - AGGIORNAMENTOTower of Fantasy presenta Alyss, l'ultimo simulacro in arrivoMeta Quest - Allenamento VR della settimanaUltime Blog

fuseproject Expands Internationally with the Launch of fusedigital, an All New Agency Division Dedicated to Delivering Innovative, Digital-first Experiences (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) The news follows fuseproject's acquisition of Mindshaker, a Lisbon-based Digital design Agency SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

fuseproject, the industry-leading multidisciplinary design studio founded in 1999 by award-winning innovator, Yves Béhar, today announced the Launch of a new Division, fuseDigital, a Digital-first service offering which will build top-of-class products and Experiences. The initiative was made possible by the strategic acquisition of Mindshaker, a Lisbon-based Digital Agency, a move that will bolster fuseproject's ability to implement Digital Experiences, innovations and design ...
