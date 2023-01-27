BE COMICS 2023 TORNA A PADOVA GeForce NOW - Il DLSS 3 potenzia ultimi titoliRIOT GAMES - enti No-Profit vincitori campagna beneficenza Twitch - nuovi strumenti di monetizzazione per i creatorTragedia sulla Nomentana : Morti Valerio, Alessio, Leonardo, Simone, ...DEEBOT X1e Omni : L'ultimo robot aspirapolvere e lavapavimenti di ...Nuovo trailer di gioco di WILD HEARTS COD MODERN WARFAREII E WARZONE 2.0 - AGGIORNAMENTOTower of Fantasy presenta Alyss, l'ultimo simulacro in arrivoMeta Quest - Allenamento VR della settimanaUltime Blog

Fast Pair supporterà presto anche gli smartphone Android

Fast Pair
Fast Pair supporterà presto anche gli smartphone Android (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) Lo strumento di Google, Fast Pair, sta per ricevere nuove funzionalità e il supporto agli smartphone Android, facilitandone la configurazione L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Stando a quanto riporta 9to5Google dopo aver analizzato l'APK di alcune applicazioni pubblicate da Google sul Play Store, la funzione Fast Pair sarebbe in arrivo a breve anche su smartphone, ...

Fast Pair è la funzione presente su alcuni smartphone Android che facilita la configurazione di nuovi dispositivi come auricolari e smartwatch Wear OS. In pratica, i nuovi device nelle vicinanze ...

