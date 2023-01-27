Stando a quanto riporta 9to5Google dopo aver analizzato l'APK di alcune applicazioni pubblicate da Google sul Play Store, la funzionesarebbe in arrivo a breve anche su smartphone, ...è la funzione presente su alcuni smartphone Android che facilita la configurazione di nuovi dispositivi come auricolari e smartwatch Wear OS. In pratica, i nuovi device nelle vicinanze ...

Galaxy S23: la configurazione iniziale sarà più rapida grazie a Fast Pair HDblog

Fast Pair supporterà presto anche gli smartphone Android TuttoAndroid.net

Fast Pair: il setup dei nuovi smartphone diventa più comodo GizChina.it

Fast Pair semplificherà la configurazione dei nuovi smartphone, a partire da Galaxy S23 Androidworld

Con Samsung Galaxy S23 probabilmente esordirà una novità di Fast Pair TuttoAndroid.net

These tights are cut from “Everlux,” which, per the brand, is a breathable, fast-drying trademarked fabric that’s made of a special nylon-elastane blend. Sure, it whisks away wetness, but more notably ...Lucas Blakeley defeated defending winner Jarno Opmeer in the final to win the 2023 Race of Champions' eROC World Final. For the second year in a row, the two will team up to form the eROC All Stars in ...