Dark Fantasy Tactical RPG Redemption Reapers Launches Feb 22nd (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) Binary Haze's latest epic tale showcases additional cast, characters, and battle system TOKYO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Redemption Reapers, the Dark Fantasy Tactical RPG developed by Adglobe and published by Binary Haze Interactive (ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights,), prepares to ambush evil with a launch date/time set for Wednesday, Feb. 22nd 20237am Pacific time on Steam for Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Backed by a formidable battalion of AAA industry veterans, Redemption Reapers is an original story created by director Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Producer - ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights), with game balance design courtesy of Tactical RPG veteran Masayuki Horikawa (Series Director - Fire Emblem, Planning - ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Redemption Reapers: trailer del gameplay e data d'uscita per il nuovo RPG dagli autori di Ender LiliesBinary Haze, nuovo studio indie giapponese specializzato nella realizzazione di esperienze dark fantasy, ha mostrato il primo video gameplay del suo nuovo videogioco: Redemption Reapers . A differenza del primo progetto dello studio, l'apprezzato metroidvania Ender Lilies: Quietus of the ...
Redemption Reapers: trailer del gameplay e data d'uscita per il nuovo RPG dagli autori di Ender LiliesBinary Haze, nuovo studio indie giapponese specializzato nella realizzazione di esperienze dark fantasy, ha mostrato il primo video gameplay del suo nuovo videogioco: Redemption Reapers. A differenza ...
