Alexander Oelfke, CEO of SKYGROUND Group, announces the Group's new direction in an interview with BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG (Di venerdì 27 gennaio 2023) BERLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The rise of technology stocks continues under the leadership of the Nasdaq technology exchange on Wall Street; quarterly figures and investor confidence in interest rates are rising. In the past year, the situation was reversed: while the Dow Jones had held up comparatively well, the Nasdaq 100 slumped by around a third; now the tide has turned. Despite a challenging market environment, the industry is on an upward trend and is likely to experience significant growth in the coming years driven bythe increasing adoption of new and innovative technologies into our daily life. This is expected to significantly increase the demand for tech stocks in the near future. In an interview with stock market analysts from BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG, Alexander ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Alexander Oelfke, CEO der SKYGROUND-Gruppe, gibt im Interview mit BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG die Neuausrichtung der Konzerngruppe bekanntDies dürfte die Nachfrage nach Tech-Aktien in naher Zukunft erheblich steigern. In einem Interview mit Börsenanalysten von BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG gab Alexander Oelfke, CEO der weltweit agierenden ...
