The Recruit | la serie tv di spionaggio di Noah Centineo tornerà con la stagione 2 | Netflix annuncia il rinnovo

The Recruit
The Recruit: la serie tv di spionaggio di Noah Centineo tornerà con la stagione 2, Netflix annuncia il rinnovo (Di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023) Netflix ha ufficializzato il rinnovo per la stagione 2 di The Recruit, la serie tv di spionaggio con Noah Centineo si prepara a proseguire lungo la sua strada. The Recruit, l'eccitante serie tv con Noah Centineo, tornerà per una stagione 2. Netflix ha confermatoil rinnovo il 26 gennaio, annunciando che la serie tv di spionaggio e azione riprenderà dall'esatto punto in cui l'avevamo lasciata con il season finale. Cosa dobbiamo aspettarci dai nuovi episodi? "Sono entusiasta di tuffarmi di nuovo nel mondo divertente e pieno di azione di The Recruit", ha ...
