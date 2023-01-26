Tetra Pharm Technologies secures €9 million in Series A Round to expand R&D Operations (Di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Scandinavian Biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies has secured €9M in a Series A Round led by a group of Danish investors. The company, with Operations in Copenhagen, Denmark focuses on therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system to treat neuropathic pain and mental health disorders. With the investment, Tetra Pharm Technologies will increase its capacity in Research and Development and expand its commercial Operations internationally. "We have a promising pipeline of drugs that we believe carries the ability to treat - and potentially cure - health conditions stemming from certain imbalances in the endocannabinoid system. The additional ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Scandinavian Biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies has secured €9M in a Series A Round led by a group of Danish investors. The company, with Operations in Copenhagen, Denmark focuses on therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system to treat neuropathic pain and mental health disorders. With the investment, Tetra Pharm Technologies will increase its capacity in Research and Development and expand its commercial Operations internationally. "We have a promising pipeline of drugs that we believe carries the ability to treat - and potentially cure - health conditions stemming from certain imbalances in the endocannabinoid system. The additional ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sulla discrezionalità amministrativa in materia di AIC farmaceutiche ... Diritto.it - Il portale giuridico online per i professionisti
Tetra PharmSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tetra Pharm