Gli otto club protagonisti dell’eFootball Championship Pro 2023NOSTROMO PUNTA SUL DIGITALE GRAZIE A SHOPFULLYHi-Fi RUSH disponibile oraThe Elder Scrolls Online - nuova avventura, classe e storiaGarden In! DisponibileMILKMAN crea capi firmati VALORANTKingdom Rush è ora disponibile per XboxGOLDENEYE 007 ONLINE ARRIVA SU SWITCHGIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE LEGODungeons & Dragons e OnePodcastUltime Blog

Tetra Pharm Technologies secures €9 million in Series A Round to expand R&D Operations

Tetra Pharm
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Tetra Pharm Technologies secures €9 million in Series A Round to expand R&D Operations (Di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Scandinavian Biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies has secured €9M in a Series A Round led by a group of Danish investors. The company, with Operations in Copenhagen, Denmark focuses on therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system to treat neuropathic pain and mental health disorders. With the investment, Tetra Pharm Technologies will increase its capacity in Research and Development and expand its commercial Operations internationally. "We have a promising pipeline of drugs that we believe carries the ability to treat - and potentially cure - health conditions stemming from certain imbalances in the endocannabinoid system. The additional ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Sulla discrezionalità amministrativa in materia di AIC farmaceutiche ...  Diritto.it - Il portale giuridico online per i professionisti

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Tetra Pharm
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Tetra Pharm Tetra Pharm Technologies secures million