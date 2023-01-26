Hi-Fi RUSH disponibile oraThe Elder Scrolls Online - nuova avventura, classe e storiaGarden In! DisponibileMILKMAN crea capi firmati VALORANTKingdom Rush è ora disponibile per XboxGOLDENEYE 007 ONLINE ARRIVA SU SWITCHGIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE LEGODungeons & Dragons e OnePodcastOVERWATCH WORLD CUP World of Warcraft - aggiornamento Dragonflight 10.0.5 disponibileUltime Blog

Official Global Release of the New Mobile Puzzle Game ' Pucca Puzzle Adventure' on January 26

Official Global
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Official Global Release of the New Mobile Puzzle Game 'Pucca Puzzle Adventure' on January 26 (Di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023) - SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On January 26, TAKEONE COMPANY (CEO: Min-Chae Jung), the developer of the Mobile Game 'BTS World', announced that 'Pucca Puzzle Adventure' developed and published by the company was Officially Released Globally on Google Play and Apple App Store. Pucca Puzzle Adventure is a Game featuring adorable graphics along with the famous Korean character 'Pucca', and tells the story of the main character Pucca embarking on an Adventure to defeat the evil boss 'Dong King'. 'Pucca' is a cartoon character well known for her ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Official Global Release of the New Mobile Puzzle Game 'Pucca Puzzle Adventure' on January 26

...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987137/Intro_Screenshots_Pucca_Puzzle_Adventure.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/official - global - release - of - the - new - ...

Masdar City Names Hub71 Official Start - Up Ecosystem Partner

...a better position to deploy clean technologies that will contribute toward the national and global ... The post Masdar City Names Hub71 Official Start - Up Ecosystem Partner first appeared on Abu Dhabi ...

Auberge Resorts Collection è un nuovo Main Global Partner dell'AS ...  AS Roma

L'incentivo fiscale Section 481 si è rivelato estremamente ...  Cineuropa

ChatGPT potrebbe portare la diffusione di disinformazione a livelli mai visti prima  la Repubblica

Hans Niemann Corregge Il Reclamo, Accusa Carlsen Di Aver ...  Chess.com IT

Global Work Contract è il nuovo "Official Sleeve Partner" del Calcio ...  Padova Calcio

India a ‘bright spot’ as world’s fastest-growing major economy at 5.8%: UN economist

As the fastest-growing major economy at a clip of 5.8 per cent this year, India is a "bright spot" when the world economy is expected to grow by only 1.9 per cent, according to the UN's chief official ...

Official Global Release of the New Mobile Puzzle Game ‘Pucca Puzzle Adventure’ on January 26

On January 26, TAKEONE COMPANY (CEO: Min-Chae Jung), the developer of the mobile game ‘BTS World’, announced that ‘Pucca Puzzle Adventure’ developed and published by the company was officially ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Official Global
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Official Global Official Global Release Mobile Puzzle