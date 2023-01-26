Education Cannot Wait High-Level Financing Conference Offers New Hope for World's Most Vulnerable Children (Di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023) - Geneva event brings leaders together to fund Education for Children caught in emergencies and protracted crises. GENEVA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Leaders across the globe will come together at the Education Cannot Wait High-Level Financing Conference on 16-17 February in Geneva, Switzerland to make good on commitments to ensure every child, everywhere, is offered a quality Education. The Conference seeks to mobilize much-needed resources from donors, foundations and High-net-worth individuals to deliver on ECW's four-year strategic plan, which will mobilize US$1.5 billion in additional resources to reach 20 million Children and adolescents caught in some of the
Press Statement: International Day of Education24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - The following is a press statement provided by Education Cannot Wait: As we mark International Day of Education , world leaders must make good on their promise of providing ...
