Doodles 2 Launching on Flow, as the Web3 Giant Begins its Journey to Onboard Millions (Di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023) - The scalability, security and composability of Flow blockchain will power the next generation of creativity, utility and value for the growing Doodles community MIAMI, Fla.,, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Doodles, a leading Web3 media and entertainment franchise, will launch the highly anticipated Doodles 2 on Flow blockchain, the platform powering next-generation games, apps and digital assets, and home to brands like the NBA, NFL, Ticketmaster and Mattel. The multi-chain expansion supports a wider range of creative and technical possibilities, enabling the next generation of Doodles products. The first is Doodles 2, a new NFT experience that allows holders to personalize their own Doodle on-chain, choosing their look with attributes like body, ...
NieuxCo Launches the Largest Community-Led, AI-Generated NFT Collection

New Orleans-based Web3 venture studio NieuxCo announced the launch of the first ever Mardi Gras-themed NFT collection, designed by the 504 founding members of the Nieux Society to celebrate innovation ...

