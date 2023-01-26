Doodles 2 Launching on Flow | as the Web3 Giant Begins its Journey to Onboard Millions

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023) - The scalability, security and composability ofblockchain will power the next generation of creativity, utility and value for the growingcommunity MIAMI, Fla.,, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leadingmedia and entertainment franchise, will launch the highly anticipated2 onblockchain, the platform powering next-generation games, apps and digital assets, and home to brands like the NBA, NFL, Ticketmaster and Mattel. The multi-chain expansion supports a wider range of creative and technical possibilities, enabling the next generation ofproducts. The first is2, a new NFT experience that allows holders to personalize their own Doodle on-chain, choosing their look with attributes like body, ...