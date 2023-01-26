CYENS Centre of Excellence and Cyta are entering the second phase of their collaboration (Di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023) - NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
CYENS Centre of Excellence delivered the first phase of the Call Quality Analysis (CQA) and Caller Voice Verification (CVV) projects to Cyta's Call Centre. CQA is an automated machine learning evaluation tool for qualitatively assessing the conversation between a customer and a Call Center employee using a variety of metrics, including the customer's emotional state at the beginning and the end of the call. CVV is a voice verification software that allows precise and fast automated customer verification process. CYENS Centre of Excellence and Cyta have renewed their collaboration by signing a new multi-year contract to continue ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A new collaboration to explore augmented reality & computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling of provisionsNICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Safetytech Accelerator has announced a collaboration with CYENS Centre of Excellence and Oceanic Ltd, to explore augmented reality and computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling and storage of vessel provisions. Kyriakos Hadjikyriakou, Managing ...
DgiStreamer Innovative Imaging/Video Pipeline Interface Tool launched by CYENS Centre of ExcellenceNICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ CYENS Centre of Excellence, the Research and Innovation Centre focused on Interactive Media, Smart Systems and Emerging Technologies has announced the launch of the beta version of their innovative ...
Total Amount Of Dishonoured Cheques Issued In 2022 IncreasedThe total amount of the dishonoured cheques issued in 2022 is increased by 62%, according to data published by the Central Bank of Cyprus, regarding the Central Information Register (CIR).
