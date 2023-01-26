Gli otto club protagonisti dell’eFootball Championship Pro 2023NOSTROMO PUNTA SUL DIGITALE GRAZIE A SHOPFULLYHi-Fi RUSH disponibile oraThe Elder Scrolls Online - nuova avventura, classe e storiaGarden In! DisponibileMILKMAN crea capi firmati VALORANTKingdom Rush è ora disponibile per XboxGOLDENEYE 007 ONLINE ARRIVA SU SWITCHGIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE LEGODungeons & Dragons e OnePodcastUltime Blog

CYENS Centre of Excellence and Cyta are entering the second phase of their collaboration

CYENS Centre
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
CYENS Centre of Excellence and Cyta are entering the second phase of their collaboration (Di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023) - NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

CYENS Centre of Excellence delivered the first phase of the Call Quality Analysis (CQA) and Caller Voice Verification (CVV) projects to Cyta's Call Centre. CQA is an automated machine learning evaluation tool for qualitatively assessing the conversation between a customer and a Call Center employee using a variety of metrics, including the customer's emotional state at the beginning and the end of the call. CVV is a voice verification software that allows precise and fast automated customer verification process. CYENS Centre of Excellence and Cyta have renewed their collaboration by signing a new multi-year contract to continue ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

A new collaboration to explore augmented reality & computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling of provisions

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Safetytech Accelerator has announced a collaboration with CYENS Centre of Excellence and Oceanic Ltd, to explore augmented reality and computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling and storage of vessel provisions. Kyriakos Hadjikyriakou, Managing ...

DgiStreamer Innovative Imaging/Video Pipeline Interface Tool launched by CYENS Centre of Excellence

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ CYENS Centre of Excellence, the Research and Innovation Centre focused on Interactive Media, Smart Systems and Emerging Technologies has announced the launch of the beta version of their innovative ...

:Rewild al MAXXI su ecosistemi, ambiente e urgenze di ...  art a part of cult(ure)

:REWILD - Mostra - Roma - MAXXI Museo nazionale delle arti del ...  ARTE.it

Ultime Notizie dai Blog 13:56:15 di giovedì 26 gennaio 2023  Zazoom Blog

CYENS Centre of Excellence and Cyta are entering the second phase of their collaboration

CYENS Centre of Excellence delivered the first phase of the Call Quality Analysis (CQA) and Caller Voice Verification (CVV) projects to ...

Total Amount Of Dishonoured Cheques Issued In 2022 Increased

The total amount of the dishonoured cheques issued in 2022 is increased by 62%, according to data published by the Central Bank of Cyprus, regarding the Central Information Register (CIR).
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CYENS Centre
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CYENS Centre CYENS Centre Excellence Cyta entering