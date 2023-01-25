Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) is launched to support seamless digital payments across multiple central bank digital currencies and regulated stablecoins (Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
launched at Davos during the World Economic Forum week, the Universal digital payments Network (UDPN) is a DLT-underpinned messaging backbone focused on providing interoperability between the fast-growing number of different regulated stablecoins and CBDCs, and seamless connectivity between any business IT system and regulated digital currencies. At the Davos launch event, representatives from leading global financial institutions Deutsche bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, The bank of East Asia, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
launched at Davos during the World Economic Forum week, the Universal digital payments Network (UDPN) is a DLT-underpinned messaging backbone focused on providing interoperability between the fast-growing number of different regulated stablecoins and CBDCs, and seamless connectivity between any business IT system and regulated digital currencies. At the Davos launch event, representatives from leading global financial institutions Deutsche bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, The bank of East Asia, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Quibim partners with European Commission to launch EUCAIM, a federated infrastructure for cancer images data in Europe... which aims to foster innovation and deployment of digital technologies in cancer treatment and ... "By participating in the EUCAIM consortium, we seek to provide universal access to this information and ...
Strava Acquires Outdoor Adventure Platform, FATMAPThe acquisition is part of Strava's ongoing investment to provide a best - in - class digital ... the acquisition will enable a universal map for human - powered experiences whether moving on the ...
Visa è certa: le stablecoin saranno importanti per il futuro dei ... Hardware Upgrade
Storage a oggetti, DataCore acquisice Object Matrix ictBusiness
Intelligenza artificiale, la strada per un approccio etico è in salita ... Italpress
Il Gruppo Bmw investe di nuovo nei podcast per raccontare la CSR ... Brand News
Management & Ros in concerto al Glue Alternative Concept Space ... Portalegiovani Firenze
Universal DigitalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Universal Digital