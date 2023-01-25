Stazione Montesilvano : Morta sotto il treno a 16 anniCENSIMENTO DEI GAME DEVELOPER ITALIANIDune: Spice Wars si espande con l’aggiornamento Line in the SandGeForce Game Ready Driver - aggiornamentiWorld War Z: Aftermath Horde Mode XL disponibile oggi sulle ...Zimbabwe : studentessa uccisa da un black mamba a scuolaNeonato morto all'ospedale Pertini : ho chiesto aiuto ma mi hanno ...Gli appuntamenti online diventano pericolosi ogni giorno che passa! ...Hogwarts Legacy nuovo trailer Il Campione è qui: WWE 2K23 - Even Stronger - con John Cena Ultime Blog

Universal Digital Payments Network UDPN is launched to support seamless digital payments across multiple central bank digital currencies and regulated stablecoins

Universal Digital
Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) is launched to support seamless digital payments across multiple central bank digital currencies and regulated stablecoins (Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

launched at Davos during the World Economic Forum week, the Universal digital payments Network (UDPN) is a DLT-underpinned messaging backbone focused on providing interoperability between the fast-growing number of different regulated stablecoins and CBDCs, and seamless connectivity between any business IT system and regulated digital currencies. At the Davos launch event, representatives from leading global financial institutions Deutsche bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered, The bank of East Asia, and ...
