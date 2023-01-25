Talk to Me: A24 acquista il film horror soprannaturale presentato al Sundance (Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) A24 ha acquistato i diritti di distribuzione di Talk to Me, horror soprannaturale presentato al Sundance film Festival 2023. Fresca dalle 11 nomination ai Premi Oscar 2023 ottenute per Everything Everywhere all at Once, A24 non ha perso tempo per ufficializzare l’acquisto di un nuovo film horror. Come riportato da Bloody Disgusting e ufficializzato da Variety, il film segue un gruppo di amici adolescenti che intraprende la comunione con gli spiriti come attività di festa. Mia (Sophia Wilde) cerca di entrare in contatto con il soprannaturale dopo la morte della madre, ma una seduta spiritica andata male ha conseguenze terrificanti per il gruppo. Sophia Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
Critics' Choice Awards 2023, i vincitori: la notte di Everything Everywhere All at Once, Abbott Elementary e Better Call Saul...(A24) Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert " "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) ... A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix) Best Talk Show - "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO) Best ...
PGA Awards 2023: tutti i nominati, ci sono quattro sequel...Motion Pictures "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix) "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" (A24) "... Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central) "...
Oscar: 11 nomination per 'Everything Everywhere', 9 per 'Niente di ... Cinecittà News
Oscar 2023, sono più le sorprese positive o quelle negative Viaggio tra top e flop Everyeye Cinema
Oscar 2023, The Fabelmans e Avatar candidati miglior film. Due italiani in nomination Sky Tg24
Previsione valore Solana: SOL cresce del 68% in sole due ... Cryptonews Italy
Premi della critica 2023: Rivelato il miglior film NerdPool
A24 Nabbing Sundance Horror Movie ‘Talk to Me’The Australian horror feature Talk to Me is headed to A24 after premiering at Sundance during the Midnight Selections lineup Jan. 21, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The deal is valued in the ...
A24 Closing on Deal for Sundance Midnight Breakout ‘Talk to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)A24 is in final talks to acquire the North American rights to “Talk to Me” after the feature’s debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Variety has learned. The film fetched a figure in the high ...
Talk A24Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Talk A24