PlumCare RWE partners with Lifebit on Greece's newborn genomic sequencing program, BeginNGS (Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) LONDON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Lifebit, a leading UK-based precision medicine software company, was awarded a three-year contract with PlumCare RWE to support the scaling of BeginNGS Greece, a pioneering newborn sequencing program. "We are thrilled to partner with Lifebit as it will allow us to securely connect data from Greece's first newborn screening program with global cohorts. with this, our researchers can gain crucial insights to better understand rare diseases and ultimately save lives," said Petros Tsipouras, Chief Executive Officer at PlumCare RWE. Worldwide, thousands of children are born ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lifebit, a leading UK-based precision medicine software company, was awarded a three-year contract with PlumCare RWE to support the scaling of BeginNGS Greece, a pioneering newborn sequencing program. "We are thrilled to partner with Lifebit as it will allow us to securely connect data from Greece's first newborn screening program with global cohorts. with this, our researchers can gain crucial insights to better understand rare diseases and ultimately save lives," said Petros Tsipouras, Chief Executive Officer at PlumCare RWE. Worldwide, thousands of children are born ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Parchi protagonisti di sviluppo sostenibile Local Page
HMP Global's SAWC Spring | WHS announces record number of wound care abstract submissions for 2023 meetingHMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare events and education company, today announced that its 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring and Wound Healing Society (WHS) received a ...
Lifebit Biotech: PlumCare RWE partners with Lifebit on Greece's newborn genomic sequencing program, BeginNGSPlumCare RWE and Lifebit enter a three-year partnership to support Greece's pioneering national newborn genomic sequencing program, BeginNGS.Researchers will be able to access and analyse data ...
PlumCare RWESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PlumCare RWE