World of Warcraft - aggiornamento Dragonflight 10.0.5 disponibileData Protection Day - consigli per proteggere i dati personaliPREVISIONI DI TWITCH PER IL NUOVO ANNOCHEF LIFE - SIMULAZIONE DI CUCINA COLLABORA CON LA GUIDA MICHELINAIRY TWS L’ULTIMA NOVITÀ AUDIO FIRMATA TEUFELMaltempo Italia : Il ciclone Attila al Centro-Sud con Freddo articoStazione Montesilvano : Morta sotto il treno a 16 anniCENSIMENTO DEI GAME DEVELOPER ITALIANIDune: Spice Wars si espande con l’aggiornamento Line in the SandGeForce Game Ready Driver - aggiornamentiUltime Blog

PlumCare RWE partners with Lifebit on Greece' s newborn genomic sequencing program | BeginNGS

PlumCare RWE
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
PlumCare RWE partners with Lifebit on Greece's newborn genomic sequencing program, BeginNGS (Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) LONDON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Lifebit, a leading UK-based precision medicine software company, was awarded a three-year contract with PlumCare RWE to support the scaling of BeginNGS Greece, a pioneering newborn sequencing program. "We are thrilled to partner with Lifebit as it will allow us to securely connect data from Greece's first newborn screening program with global cohorts. with this, our researchers can gain crucial insights to better understand rare diseases and ultimately save lives," said Petros Tsipouras, Chief Executive Officer at PlumCare RWE. Worldwide, thousands of children are born ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Parchi protagonisti di sviluppo sostenibile  Local Page

HMP Global's SAWC Spring | WHS announces record number of wound care abstract submissions for 2023 meeting

HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare events and education company, today announced that its 2023 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring and Wound Healing Society (WHS) received a ...

Lifebit Biotech: PlumCare RWE partners with Lifebit on Greece's newborn genomic sequencing program, BeginNGS

PlumCare RWE and Lifebit enter a three-year partnership to support Greece's pioneering national newborn genomic sequencing program, BeginNGS.Researchers will be able to access and analyse data ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PlumCare RWE
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PlumCare RWE PlumCare partners with Lifebit Greece