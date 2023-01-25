Stazione Montesilvano : Morta sotto il treno a 16 anniCENSIMENTO DEI GAME DEVELOPER ITALIANIDune: Spice Wars si espande con l’aggiornamento Line in the SandGeForce Game Ready Driver - aggiornamentiWorld War Z: Aftermath Horde Mode XL disponibile oggi sulle ...Zimbabwe : studentessa uccisa da un black mamba a scuolaNeonato morto all'ospedale Pertini : ho chiesto aiuto ma mi hanno ...Gli appuntamenti online diventano pericolosi ogni giorno che passa! ...Hogwarts Legacy nuovo trailer Il Campione è qui: WWE 2K23 - Even Stronger - con John Cena Ultime Blog

IVI opens Country Office in Austria

IVI opens
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
IVI opens Country Office in Austria (Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health, announced today the launch of an IVI Country Office in Austria. This new Office signals a step forward for Austria's ambition to dial up efforts in vaccine research and development, and IVI's initiative to work closely with the Austrian government and local research network and biomedical industry. Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, said, "We are thrilled to share that IVI has launched its Austria Country Office in the Country's capital, well established in areas of international ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IVI opens
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : IVI opens opens Country Office Austria