IVI opens Country Office in Austria (Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international organization with a mission to discover, develop, and deliver safe, effective, and affordable vaccines for global health, announced today the launch of an IVI Country Office in Austria. This new Office signals a step forward for Austria's ambition to dial up efforts in vaccine research and development, and IVI's initiative to work closely with the Austrian government and local research network and biomedical industry. Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, said, "We are thrilled to share that IVI has launched its Austria Country Office in the Country's capital, well established in areas of international
