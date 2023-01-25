GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers™ in Florida, USA (Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) - NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GameChange Solar today announced that the company has won a Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW in the state of Florida in the USA. These systems include sites engineered for 150 mph wind gusts. Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, "The ability of our rugged Genius Tracker™ system to survive windspeeds in excess of 150 mph was a critical part of our ability to win this large Group of Projects." Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125 email: derick.botha@GameChangeSolar.com
The Global Solar PV Tracker Market is expected to grow by $7.43 bn during 2022 - 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.28% during the forecast period... AllEarth Renewables Inc, ArcelorMittal SA, Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, Array Technologies Inc., Convert Italia SpA, First Solar Inc., GameChange Solar, Grupo Gransolar SL, Hao solar Co Ltd, ...
