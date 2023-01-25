enosix Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023)releases acertified connector to simplify real-time, bi-directional integration to SAP ECC and S/4HANA ERP platforms; helping companies to deliver intelligent customer experiences, faster CINCINNATI, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the leadingprovider of real-time, prebuilt SAP data integration, today announced it has joined theand has contributed to theecosystem by releasing a "Certified Connector for SAP ECC and S/4HANA ERP platforms." The "SAP connector", accessible on Anypoint Exchange, will allow companies to simplify integration with SAP, allowing customers to rapidly develop scalable, real-time, ...