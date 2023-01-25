Do you remember? Lazio Milan 4-0 | Pioli è pronto per la Juve…

(Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) L’ultimo precedente finito con lo stesso risultato tra laed ilin Serie A. Tutti i dettagli sulla stagione Il 4-0 innon è una novità e non lo è neanche quando i rossoneri arrivano all’Olimpico con lo scudetto sul petto. É successo anche allo squadrone di Fabio Capello nel 1995 scendere all’Olimpico e vedersi calare un poker senza poter opporre un punto superiore. Ma il4-0 più simile a quello di ieri è quello del 1975-76. Anche in quel caso, due reti per tempo a concretizzare la manifesta superiorità biancoceleste. A fare la parte di Milinkovic, Zaccagni, Luis Alberto e Felipe Anderson ci furono anche in quella circostanza 4 marcatori diversi: D’Amico dal dischetto (altra coincidenza), Giordano, Garlaschelli e Badiani. Quella ...

Inter sconfitta con l'Empoli in inferiorità numerica, era già successo nel 2004: gol di Rocchi e rosso ad Emre Ultima giornata del girone d'andata, anche in quel caso il mese di gennaio: era il 2004 ...Social networks create a convenient channel for direct communication with voters, allowingto reach a huge audience.how brightly Trump worked on Twitter, how many views the videos on ...

Polyphia – Remember That You Will Die · Metal Hammer Italia Metal Hammer Italia

Do you remember Inter Empoli 0-1, Skriniar rosso come Emre Calcio News 24

Recensione Remember That You Will Die - truemetal.it TrueMetal.it

Do you remember Roma Fiorentina è sempre un gol per tempo Calcio News 24

Do you remember Inter-Verona, un 1-0 da fine anno Calcio News 24

We use your sign-up to provide content in the ways you've consented to and improve our understanding of you. This means that we may include adverts from us and third parties based on our knowledge of ...Do you remember the last time the advance booking for a Hindi film touched the roof and left it in splutters Do you remember the last time the anticipation for the release of a Hindi film gave you an ...