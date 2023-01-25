Calero-MDSL Rebrands to Reflect Simple Clarity of Product: Calero (Di mercoledì 25 gennaio 2023) - ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Calero-MDSL, a leader in the high-growth Technology Expense Management (TEM) software space announced a rebranding today. This unveiling includes the simplification of its name to Calero, and the renaming of its platform to Calero.com, accompanied by a new logo and refreshed visual identity. "As we looked at our roadmap to the future, we realized that our brand and image needed to Reflect our philosophy of simplicity and our technology-first approach to solving expense management problems. Shortening to Calero embraces the familiarity of the name, while the new visual identity embodies our 'always on' energy," said Scott Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer. "At the same ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Calero - MDSL Rebrands to Reflect Simple Clarity of Product: CaleroPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988265/Calero_MDSL___Rebrands_as_Calero.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/calero - mdsl - rebrands - to - reflect - ...
