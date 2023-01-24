CENSIMENTO DEI GAME DEVELOPER ITALIANIDune: Spice Wars si espande con l’aggiornamento Line in the SandGeForce Game Ready Driver - aggiornamentiWorld War Z: Aftermath Horde Mode XL disponibile oggi sulle ...Zimbabwe : studentessa uccisa da un black mamba a scuolaNeonato morto all'ospedale Pertini : ho chiesto aiuto ma mi hanno ...Gli appuntamenti online diventano pericolosi ogni giorno che passa! ...Hogwarts Legacy nuovo trailer Il Campione è qui: WWE 2K23 - Even Stronger - con John Cena iotty PLUS: i trucchi per rendere la casa smartUltime Blog

WWE: RAW XXX da record, è il più grande incasso della storia dello show rosso (Di martedì 24 gennaio 2023) Serata storica per la WWE e per Raw XXX, puntata speciale dedicata al trentennale dello show di punta della federazione di Stamford. Tramite una nota ufficiale sul proprio sito, la WWE ha annunciato che la puntata di ieri notte è stata quella che ha incassato di più (sul suolo statunitense) nella più che longeva storia di Raw, per quanto concerne il botteghino dell’evento. RAW XXX, tenutosi al Wells Fargo Center di Philadelphia, è stato dunque un successo in tutto e per tutto, nonostante la federazione non abbia comunicato l’incasso effettivo della puntata. La WWE ha inoltre confermato il sold-out con più di 16.000 fan presenti (anche se, secondo alcuni report, il numero reale fosse di circa 14.500).
Ex-WWE star Mandy Rose says she’s raked in $1 million from subscription website since release

Former WWE champion Mandy Rose revealed on Monday that her departure from the pro wrestling organization has not really hit her in the wallet.Rose, whose real name is Amanda Saccomanno, was the NXT ...

Bray Wyatt: ‘Passing Of The Torch’ Moment With The Undertaker Justified A Lifetime Of Sacrifices For Me

Bray Wyatt comments on sharing the ring with The Undertaker. On the January 23 episode of WWE RAW, The Undertaker appeared on the show in his “American Badass” persona. He confronted LA Knight and ...
