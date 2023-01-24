Press Statement: International Day of Education (Di martedì 24 gennaio 2023) Delivering On Our Promise of Universal Education Our investment in Education - especially for children caught in crisis and conflict - is our investment in a better future. GENEVA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The following is a Press Statement provided by Education Cannot Wait: As we mark International Day of Education, world leaders must make good on their promise of providing quality Education for all by 2030. Education is our investment in peace where there is war, our investment in equality where there is injustice, our investment in prosperity where there is poverty. Make no mistake about it, there is a global Education crisis that threatens to unravel decades of development gains, spur new conflicts, and upend ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The following is a Press Statement provided by Education Cannot Wait: As we mark International Day of Education, world leaders must make good on their promise of providing quality Education for all by 2030. Education is our investment in peace where there is war, our investment in equality where there is injustice, our investment in prosperity where there is poverty. Make no mistake about it, there is a global Education crisis that threatens to unravel decades of development gains, spur new conflicts, and upend ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tritium Delivers First Fast Chargers to evyve for Planned 10,000 Charger Network... visit www.evyve.co.uk Forward Looking Statements This press release includes 'forward - looking ... conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Tritium Media Contact Jack Ulrich [...
Modiv to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23...should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press ...to the Company as of such date and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The ...
CONSUMATORI: SONDAGGIO UDICON-PIEPOLI, FIDUCIA DEGLI ... La Provincia di Como
CRV - Consiglio veneto rafforza legge su prodotti a km zero - Press ... Agenzia ANSA
238.103 pasti donati per la Campania - Press Release - Campania Agenzia ANSA
I risultati finanziari saranno integrati con la sostenibilità Assinews
CLEMENTIZIA, LA PRIMA MASCHERA DI CARNEVALE DI CORO ... Agenzia ANSA
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav unhappy with Swami Prasad Maurya over remarks on Ramcharitmanas: SourcesSamajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is believed to be unhappy with his party colleague Swami Prasad Maurya over his controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas. According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav ...
Pakistan, Qatar discuss avenues to enhance cooperationIslamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister of Finance, State of Qatar, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari during a meeting in Doha agreed to enhance cooperation ...
Press StatementSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Press Statement