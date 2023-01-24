Dash Hudson Releases Powerful Social Media Campaigns Reporting Tool With Google Analytics Integration (Di martedì 24 gennaio 2023) NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Dash Hudson is pleased to announce the launch of Campaigns, an intuitive, cross-channel Social commerce Reporting Tool that takes the guesswork out of measuring ROI. With its new Google Analytics Integration, Campaigns enables marketers to gain an accurate representation of global campaign results, providing aggregated insights across owned, earned and creator Media to clearly demonstrate cross-channel performance. "On Social networks today, consumers are participating in niche sub-cultures across a wider variety of channels. This allows them to discover the content, creators, communities –– and ultimately, products –– that fit ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Dash Hudson's AI - Powered Competitive Solution Enables Brands to Outperform the Competition on Social MediaNEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Dash Hudson is announcing a proprietary solution powered by artificial intelligence that is poised to change the landscape of competitive benchmarking on social media. With its comprehensive ...
New Study by Dash Hudson and NielsenIQ Proves Entertaining Content Drives SalesNEW YORK, NY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Globally - leading social marketing software, Dash Hudson, is pleased to announce the findings of an exclusive study conducted with NielsenIQ Omnishopper data. In this study, Dash Hudson utilized data provided by NielsenIQ to evaluate the top ...
