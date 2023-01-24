Curb Your Enthusiasm 12: Troy Kotsur di CODA comparirà nella serie HBO di Larry David (Di martedì 24 gennaio 2023) Secondo Variety, Troy Kotsur comparirà in Curb Your Enthusiams 12 di HBO al fianco di Larry David; chissà cosa avrà da raccontare l'attore di CODA - I segni del cuore. In base a quanto recentemente riportato da Variety, sembra proprio che l'attore premio Oscar Troy Kotsur apparirà in Curb Your Enthusiasm 12 . La famosa serie tv di Larry David ed HBO non solamente si rinnova ma continua ad includere volti noti dal mondo dell'intrattenimento contemporaneo. Secondo una fonte vicina al set della dodicesima stagione di Curb Your Enthusiasm e Variety, sembra proprio che ...Leggi su movieplayer
Freeridge su Netflix: il cast della serie
