Briocean expands its headquarters to better serve global growth

(Di martedì 24 gennaio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Briocean Technology, the leading independent electronic component distributor, announces an expansion of its Shenzhen headquarters. Briocean's expanded facilities, which now encompass over 23,000 square feet, are located in Huaqiangbei, the world's largest electronics wholesale market. In 2022, the Briocean team grew by 70% while sales rose by 300%. As a result of its rapid growth in 2022, Briocean recognized the need for a larger headquarters. This is particularly true given its growing global presence throughout key markets worldwide. "Briocean supports the core of our business, clients, suppliers, and employees by upholding the values of tenacity, humility, steadfastness, and ...
