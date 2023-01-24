Briocean expands its headquarters to better serve global growth

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 24 gennaio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/Technology, the leading independent electronic component distributor, announces an expansion of its Shenzhen's expanded facilities, which now encompass over 23,000 square feet, are located in Huaqiangbei, the world's largest electronics wholesale market. In 2022, theteam grew by 70% while sales rose by 300%. As a result of its rapidin 2022,recognized the need for a larger. This is particularly true given its growingpresence throughout key markets worldwide. "supports the core of our business, clients, suppliers, and employees by upholding the values of tenacity, humility, steadfastness, and ...