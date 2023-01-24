Briocean expands its headquarters to better serve global growth (Di martedì 24 gennaio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Briocean Technology, the leading independent electronic component distributor, announces an expansion of its Shenzhen headquarters. Briocean's expanded facilities, which now encompass over 23,000 square feet, are located in Huaqiangbei, the world's largest electronics wholesale market. In 2022, the Briocean team grew by 70% while sales rose by 300%. As a result of its rapid growth in 2022, Briocean recognized the need for a larger headquarters. This is particularly true given its growing global presence throughout key markets worldwide. "Briocean supports the core of our business, clients, suppliers, and employees by upholding the values of tenacity, humility, steadfastness, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Briocean Technology, the leading independent electronic component distributor, announces an expansion of its Shenzhen headquarters. Briocean's expanded facilities, which now encompass over 23,000 square feet, are located in Huaqiangbei, the world's largest electronics wholesale market. In 2022, the Briocean team grew by 70% while sales rose by 300%. As a result of its rapid growth in 2022, Briocean recognized the need for a larger headquarters. This is particularly true given its growing global presence throughout key markets worldwide. "Briocean supports the core of our business, clients, suppliers, and employees by upholding the values of tenacity, humility, steadfastness, and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Capodanno: attese 12mila persone per Achille Lauro ad Agrigento, scatta piano sicurezza siciliareport.it
Al Museo Griffo laboratori per bambini 18 dicembre e 8 gennaio siciliareport.it
Ad Agrigento primi campi sperimentali di ‘moringa oleifera’ la pianta dei miracoli siciliareport.it
Il prof. Neri nominato componente dell’Advisory Board del PNRR MEET siciliareport.it
Aeronautica Militare-Sass, dal 7 al 10 novembre esercitazione di ricerca e soccorso siciliareport.it
Briocean expands its headquarters to better serve global growthIn 2022, the Briocean team grew by 70% while sales rose by 300%. As a result of its rapid growth in 2022, Briocean recognized the need for a larger headquarters. This is particularly true given its ...
Briocean Technology: Briocean expands its headquarters to better serve global growthBriocean Technology, the leading independent electronic component distributor, announces an expansion of its Shenzhen headquarters. Briocean's ...
Briocean expandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Briocean expands