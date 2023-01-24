Booker T: “Cody è il favorito, ma per me Sami Zayn vincerà la Royal Rumble” (Di martedì 24 gennaio 2023) Nell’ultima edizione dello show “The Hall of Fame”, il due volte Hall of Famer Booker T ha espresso i suoi pensieri sulla Royal Rumble, affermando che Cody Rhodes è tra i favoriti a vincere l’incontro, poiché la WWE ha bisogno di una star che i fan possano sostenere contro Roman Reigns: “Penso che, per arrivare al quadro che stiamo cercando di dipingere, sia molto probabile che Cody Rhodes vinca l’incontro, perché dobbiamo trovare a Roman un avversario che i fan apprezzeranno e che farà guadagnare molti soldi”. A Booker T è stato detto che Cody è, in effetti, il favorito dai bookmakers per la vittoria della Rumble, seguito da Sami Zayn e The Rock. Non capisce da dove provengano le voci su ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Booker T Gives His Predictions For WWE Men’s Royal Rumble MatchBooker T never won a Royal Rumble throughout his illustrious career, but who does he see earning a shot at Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39
