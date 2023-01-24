2023 Japan Prize Laureates Announced (Di martedì 24 gennaio 2023) TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Japan Prize Foundation Announced the winners of the 2023 Japan Prize on January 24, 2023. Prof. Masataka Nakazawa and Mr. Kazuo Hagimoto, both of Japan, are co-winners of the Japan Prize in the fields of Electronics, Information, and Communication, and Prof. Gero Miesenboeck of Austria and Prof. Karl Deisseroth of the United States are co-winners of the Japan Prize in the field of Life Science. - Fields of Electronics, Information, and Communication Prof. Masataka Nakazawahttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000319/202301122017/ prw PI1fl 6Rl1J1P6.jpg Mr. Kazuo ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
