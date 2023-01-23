Hogwarts Legacy nuovo trailer Il Campione è qui: WWE 2K23 - Even Stronger - con John Cena iotty PLUS: i trucchi per rendere la casa smartXiaomi TV F2 in super sconto su AmazonSAN VALENTINO 2023: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE!Taranto, si schiantano contro muro : 3 giovani mortiCapodanno cinese in California, killer 72enne uccide 10 persone e si ...ONLYOFFICE: la migliore alternativa gratuita ad OfficeGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition disponibile su ...Juventus: stangata della Corte federale, penalizzata di 15 punti per ...Ultime Blog

WWE | The Undertaker potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud questa notte a Raw XXX

WWE The
WWE: The Undertaker potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud questa notte a Raw XXX (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) questa notte la WWE celebrerà il 30esimo anniversario di Raw, il suo show di punta: per l’occasione, la compagnia ha contattato diverse leggende che hanno fatto la storia dello show. Tra queste, vi sono grandi nomi come Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair e soprattutto The Undertaker. Quest’ultimo potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud molto particolare che avrà il suo probabile epilogo durante il prossimo PPV della compagnia, Royal Rumble. Voci insistenti Secondo Sean Sapp di Fightful, la WWE avrebbe pensato di utilizzare The Undertaker in un segmento del feud tra LA Knight e Bray Wyatt:“La WWE ha pensato di coinvolgere Undertaker nel segmento tra Bray Wyatt/LA Knight”. E’ anche curioso notare come ...
