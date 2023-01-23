WWE: The Undertaker potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud questa notte a Raw XXX (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) questa notte la WWE celebrerà il 30esimo anniversario di Raw, il suo show di punta: per l’occasione, la compagnia ha contattato diverse leggende che hanno fatto la storia dello show. Tra queste, vi sono grandi nomi come Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair e soprattutto The Undertaker. Quest’ultimo potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud molto particolare che avrà il suo probabile epilogo durante il prossimo PPV della compagnia, Royal Rumble. Voci insistenti Secondo Sean Sapp di Fightful, la WWE avrebbe pensato di utilizzare The Undertaker in un segmento del feud tra LA Knight e Bray Wyatt:“La WWE ha pensato di coinvolgere Undertaker nel segmento tra Bray Wyatt/LA Knight”. E’ anche curioso notare come ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE : The Undertaker potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud questa notte a Raw XXX – Possibile Spoiler
WWE : The Rock non pensa di essere in forma per competere a WrestleMania 39
WWE : La cerimonia della Bloodline è stata annullata a causa dell’indisponibilità di The Rock?
WWE : The Rock non sarebbe sicuro di riuscire a prepararsi a dovere in vista di WM 39
The Blue Meanie : “Fossi in Vince - venderei la WWE a Jeff Bezos”
The Rock si è sbottonato sulla possibile cessione della WWE
WWE 2K23 annunciato ufficialmente: ecco i dettagliAnche il fenomeno musicale mondiale Bad Bunny " "Top Artist of the Year" di Billboard e uno degli artisti più ascoltati in streaming al mondo per il 2022 - farà il suo debutto in WWE 2K. WWE 2K23 ...
Avaya Named Leader Position in Inaugural Report from Aragon Research for Conversational AI (CAI) in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC)Contacts Alex Alias alalias@avaya.com Articoli correlati The Champ is Here: WWE® 2K23 is Even Stronger with John Cena at the Helm Business Wire Business Wire - 23 Gennaio 2023 Featuring music ... WWE: The Undertaker potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud questa notte a Raw XXX – Possibile Spoiler Zona Wrestling
Backstage Details On What Kurt Angle Is Doing At Raw XXXWWE Hall of Famer will reportedly have a special role on tonight's "WWE Raw XXX," the special that will celebrate 30 years of WWE's flagship weekly show.
'WWE 2K23' Comes To PlayStation, Xbox And PC In March, Reveals John Cena As Cover Athlete, Pre-Order Now - Screens & TrailerWWE 2K23 features several franchise advancements, including a unique new take on the 2K Showcase, the WWE 2K introduction of the fan-favorite WarGames, and expansions to several marquee game modes.
WWE TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE The