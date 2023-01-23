WWE | The Undertaker potrebbe essere coinvolto in un feud questa notte a Raw XXX

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023)la WWE celebrerà il 30esimo anniversario di Raw, il suo show di punta: per l’occasione, la compagnia ha contattato diverse leggende che hanno fatto la storia dello show. Tra queste, vi sono grandi nomi come Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair e soprattutto The. Quest’ultimoin unmolto particolare che avrà il suo probabile epilogo durante il prossimo PPV della compagnia, Royal Rumble. Voci insistenti Secondo Sean Sapp di Fightful, la WWE avrebbe pensato di utilizzare Thein un segmento deltra LA Knight e Bray Wyatt:“La WWE ha pensato di coinvolgerenel segmento tra Bray Wyatt/LA Knight”. E’ anche curioso notare come ...