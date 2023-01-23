Hogwarts Legacy nuovo trailer Il Campione è qui: WWE 2K23 - Even Stronger - con John Cena iotty PLUS: i trucchi per rendere la casa smartXiaomi TV F2 in super sconto su AmazonSAN VALENTINO 2023: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE!Taranto, si schiantano contro muro : 3 giovani mortiCapodanno cinese in California, killer 72enne uccide 10 persone e si ...ONLYOFFICE: la migliore alternativa gratuita ad OfficeGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition disponibile su ...Juventus: stangata della Corte federale, penalizzata di 15 punti per ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Brock Lesnar sarà a Raw XXX stanotte?

WWE Brock
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Brock Lesnar sarà a Raw XXX stanotte? (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) È tempo di celebrazioni in casa WWE e infatti questa notte andrà di scena una puntata molto speciale di Monday Night Raw. Infatti per lo show rosso si tratta del 30° anniversario e si vuole mettere in scena un grande spettacolo con tanti nomi importanti e diverse leggende già annunciate per lo show. The Beast is here? Fra i tanti nomi nelle ultime ore è uscito fuori con una certa insistenza quello di Brock Lesnar. The Beast non è pubblicizzato per la puntata a differenza di altri, ma una sua possibile apparizione a sorpresa non è assolutamente da escludere secondo quanto riportato da Fightful Select. Ricordiamo inoltre che Brock Lesnar ha ancora qualche conto in sospeso con Bobby Lashley, che sarà impegnato in un match valido per il titolo degli Stati Uniti contro il campione Austin Theory.
Leggi su zonawrestling

WWE 2K23 annunciato ufficialmente: ecco i dettagli

Inoltre, i fan potranno contare su un'ampia rosa di Superstar e Leggende WWE , tra cui Roman Reigns, 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin e altri ...

The Champ is Here: WWE® 2K23 is Even Stronger with John Cena at the Helm

In addition, fans can also look forward to a deep roster of WWE Superstars and Legends including Roman Reigns, "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, ... Bobby Lashley vuole combattere di nuovo contro Brock Lesnar  The Shield Of Wrestling

How to get WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny: Pre-order bonus guide

In unveiling WWE 2K23, 2K shared details about the special editions and pre-order bonus, the latter of which includes playable Bad Bunny.

'WWE 2K23' Comes To PlayStation, Xbox And PC In March, Reveals John Cena As Cover Athlete, Pre-Order Now - Screens & Trailer

WWE 2K23 features several franchise advancements, including a unique new take on the 2K Showcase, the WWE 2K introduction of the fan-favorite WarGames, and expansions to several marquee game modes.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Brock
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Brock Brock Lesnar sarà stanotte