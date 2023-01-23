WWE | Brock Lesnar sarà a Raw XXX stanotte?

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) È tempo di celebrazioni in casa WWE e infatti questa notte andrà di scena una puntata molto speciale di Monday Night Raw. Infatti per lo show rosso si tratta del 30° anniversario e si vuole mettere in scena un grande spettacolo con tanti nomi importanti e diverse leggende già annunciate per lo show. The Beast is here? Fra i tanti nomi nelle ultime ore è uscito fuori con una certa insistenza quello di. The Beast non è pubblicizzato per la puntata a differenza di altri, ma una sua possibile apparizione a sorpresa non è assolutamente da escludere secondo quanto riportato da Fightful Select. Ricordiamo inoltre cheha ancora qualche conto in sospeso con Bobby Lashley, cheimpegnato in un match valido per il titolo degli Stati Uniti contro il campione Austin Theory.