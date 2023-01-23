The Keyrus Group enters the final phase of making a strategic investment in Sonum International - a European EPM leading player and a specialist in Anaplan®

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/Theannounces it has entered theof acquiring a majority stake in the Anaplan Practice (*) of, aEnterprise Performance Management (EPM) consulting services firm based in Europe. Founded in 2010,is a professional services firm that helps clients improve their application of best-in-class performance management processes, methodologies, and enabling technologies. An Anaplan Gold and Anaplan Certified Training Partner,has successfully led over 120 implementations at global enterprises and mid-size companies., an Anaplan Global Partner and Anaplan's 2021 Americas ...