The Keyrus Group enters the final phase of making a strategic investment in Sonum International - a European EPM leading player and a specialist in Anaplan®

(Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/Theannounces it has entered theof acquiring a majority stake in the Anaplan Practice (*) of, aEnterprise Performance Management (EPM) consulting services firm based in Europe. Founded in 2010,is a professional services firm that helps clients improve their application of best-in-class performance management processes, methodologies, and enabling technologies. An Anaplan Gold and Anaplan Certified Training Partner,has successfully led over 120 implementations at global enterprises and mid-size companies., an Anaplan Global Partner and Anaplan's 2021 Americas ...

Lifestyleblog

LEVALLOIS - PERRET, France, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -Life Science announceslaunch of its new visual identity strengthening its synergies withGroup to addressmost pressing challenges of its clients inlife science industry and to drive clinical research forward. "development ofLife Science is based on...VINCITORE -Sudafrica Premio per la soluzione più impattante ( Most Impactful Solution) ... VINCITORE - Deloitte UK Premio "Regional Partner ofYear" viene assegnato ai partner che hanno ... Taranto, auto contro un muro: morti 3 giovanissimi After having partnered together for ten years, Keyrus and Sonum see this next phase as strengthening the combined team's offerings and geographical coverage, now across 26 countries over four ...LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keyrus Group announces it has entered the final phase of acquiring ...