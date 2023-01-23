ONLYOFFICE: la migliore alternativa gratuita ad OfficeGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition disponibile su ...Juventus: stangata della Corte federale, penalizzata di 15 punti per ...SEI UN APPASSIONATO DI RUNNING? TI STAI ALLENANDO PER LA PROSSIMA ...World of Warcraft Classic: Incursione ora disponibilePOKÉMON - NUOVA ESPANSIONE ZENIT REGALE DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuova attività secondaria con il Taxi per la Downtown Cab ...INCREDIBILI DIFENSORI - YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLETRUST & TEUFEL - a San Valentino tra amore e tecnologia Modena : rimprovera due studenti e viene aggredito in classeUltime Blog

The Keyrus Group enters the final phase of making a strategic investment in Sonum International - a European EPM leading player and a specialist in Anaplan®

The Keyrus
The Keyrus Group enters the final phase of making a strategic investment in Sonum International - a European EPM leading player and a specialist in Anaplan®. LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Keyrus Group announces it has entered the final phase of acquiring a majority stake in the Anaplan Practice (*) of Sonum International, a leading Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) consulting services firm based in Europe.   Founded in 2010, Sonum is a professional services firm that helps clients improve their application of best-in-class performance management processes, methodologies, and enabling technologies. An Anaplan Gold and Anaplan Certified Training Partner, Sonum has successfully led over 120 implementations at global enterprises and mid-size companies. Keyrus, an Anaplan Global Partner and Anaplan's 2021 Americas ...
After having partnered together for ten years, Keyrus and Sonum see this next phase as strengthening the combined team's offerings and geographical coverage, now across 26 countries over four ...

The Keyrus Group enters the final phase of making a strategic investment in Sonum

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keyrus Group announces it has entered the final phase of acquiring ...
