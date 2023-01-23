TFS HealthScience Acquires Appletree CI Group, Expanding Expertise in Ophthalmology and Medical Devices for Improved Patient Impact (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) LUND, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, TFS HealthScience, a global contract research organization, announced a strategic acquisition of Appletree CI Group to enhance the company's existing Expertise in the complex fields of Ophthalmology, dermatology, Medical Devices, and pediatric studies, simultaneously Expanding geographic reach for clients. Ophthalmology is a rapidly growing field of medicine, with novel innovations and cutting-edge treatments for sight-threatening diseases. A recent study published in The Journal of American Medicine found a 203% increase in funding for Ophthalmology research from 2014 to 2020. Additionally, the worldwide Ophthalmology drug market is expected to reach ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
