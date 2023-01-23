Southampton-Newcastle (EFL Cup, 24-01-2023 ore 21:00 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) Il Southampton si presenta a questa semifinale di andata da ultimo nella classifica di Premier League, mentre il Newcastle è terzo, a pari punti con il Man United e alcuni punti di margine sulla quinta, situazione che lo pone ben posizionato nella volata per la qualificazione in Champions League. I Saints hanno eliminato a sorpresa InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Duje Caleta-Car outlines what Southampton must do vs Newcastle after 'hurtful' Aston Villa lossCar says Southampton need to put the hurtful loss against Aston Villa firmly behind them ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United. The Magpies head south on Tuesday to take on ...
Howe says League Cup semis 'not enough' for hungry NewcastleNewcastle manager Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final "isn't enough" as he prepares his team to face Southampton in the League Cup on Tuesday.
