ReSight Global acquires PeepalDesign | leading UX firm in India

ReSight Global acquires PeepalDesign, leading UX firm in India (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

ReSight Global, an employee-owned UX research and design organization, expands its Global footprint to nine key markets with acquisition of controlling interest in PeepalDesign. Based in India, PeepalDesign is a UX research and design agency with over 65 full-time UX researchers and designers. This acquisition offers many benefits to clients of ReSight Global, including access to 220 UX experts around the globe, with offices in Tokyo, Shanghai, Chicago, London, Basel, Hamburg, Munich, Bangalore, and Pune. "The PeepalDesign team is excited for the opportunity to more closely collaborate with industry-leading teams at Bold Insight, uintent, Uism, and XplusX," said Durga Prasad, ...
CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ ReSight Global, an employee - owned UX research and design organization, expands its global footprint to nine key markets with acquisition of controlling interest in PeepalDesign. Based in India, ...

