ReSight Global acquires PeepalDesign | leading UX firm in India

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/, an employee-owned UX research and design organization, expands itsfootprint to nine key markets with acquisition of controlling interest in. Based inis a UX research and design agency with over 65 full-time UX researchers and designers. This acquisition offers many benefits to clients of, including access to 220 UX experts around the globe, with offices in Tokyo, Shanghai, Chicago, London, Basel, Hamburg, Munich, Bangalore, and Pune. "Theteam is excited for the opportunity to more closely collaborate with industry-teams at Bold Insight, uintent, Uism, and XplusX," said Durga Prasad, ...