Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition disponibile su ...Juventus: stangata della Corte federale, penalizzata di 15 punti per ...SEI UN APPASSIONATO DI RUNNING? TI STAI ALLENANDO PER LA PROSSIMA ...World of Warcraft Classic: Incursione ora disponibilePOKÉMON - NUOVA ESPANSIONE ZENIT REGALE DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuova attività secondaria con il Taxi per la Downtown Cab ...INCREDIBILI DIFENSORI - YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLETRUST & TEUFEL - a San Valentino tra amore e tecnologia Modena : rimprovera due studenti e viene aggredito in classeÈ di mio papà! 16enne a scuola con la pistolaUltime Blog

Reach for the sky | ROH

Reach for
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
Reach for the sky, ROH (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) Quando il buon Giuseppe Calò mi ha chiesto di tornare a scrivere un editoriale per ZW, incentrato sul mio grande amore per la ROH, mai mi sarei immaginato che avrei scritto della morte di Jay Briscoe. Anche perché ho cominciato a scrivere per Zona Wrestling ormai nel 2014, con le analisi degli show settimanali proprio di ROH TV e, in quella puntata, l’ROH World Champion era proprio Jay. Perché sì, questo sarà un editoriale che andrà un po’ a parlare della ROH in generale, ma che si troverà a sviscerare maggiormente la questione dietro ai titoli di coppia, ormai vacanti proprio per la morte di uno dei due campioni in carica. Ma andiamo con ordine. Qual è la situazione attuale della ROH? Purtroppo, non è migliore di quella di cui avevamo parlato due settimane fa: statica. Sì, perché tutto tace. Si torna sempre, sempre a quello: non ci sono piani. La situazione dei titoli ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

ReSight Global acquires PeepalDesign, leading UX firm in India

...Global companies can now offer seamless and high - quality research in a market that becomes more and more important globally.' For more information about ReSight Global or PeepalDesign, reach out to ...

Opposition leader Yashin from prison: "Putin is doomed. The future belongs to us dissidents"

Social networks create a convenient channel for direct communication with voters, allowing you to reach a huge audience. Remember how brightly Trump worked on Twitter, how many views the videos on ... Reach for the sky, ROH  Zona Wrestling

CNH Industrial Union Workers At Two US Plants Reach Deal, End Months Long Strike

Agricultural machinery company CNH Industrial NV's (CNHI) employees at two U.S. plants, who are members of United Auto Workers or UAW ...

'No negative emotion': Sabalenka credits cool head for Melbourne run

Aryna Sabalenka said she was reaping the benefits of a more positive mindset after crushing Belinda Bencic to reach her first Australian Open quarter-final on Monday.Sabalenka has reached the US Open ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Reach for
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Reach for Reach