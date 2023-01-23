PZU in Davos: the world should know that it is worth investing in Poland today (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Especially in the times of crisis, investors are looking for the most stable markets for investing their capital. Although it may seem, at first glance, that Poland, with a war taking place just across its border, does not match that definition, according to Tomasz Kulik of the PZU Group, now is the moment for promoting the image of our country as one of the most promising economies in the world. "Why Poland? Capturing the opportunity in the era of a shift from globalization to regionalization" was the title of the first expert debate organized at the Polish House during the world Economic Forum in Davos . The issue of whether and how our country may take advantage of the current trends ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Especially in the times of crisis, investors are looking for the most stable markets for investing their capital. Although it may seem, at first glance, that Poland, with a war taking place just across its border, does not match that definition, according to Tomasz Kulik of the PZU Group, now is the moment for promoting the image of our country as one of the most promising economies in the world. "Why Poland? Capturing the opportunity in the era of a shift from globalization to regionalization" was the title of the first expert debate organized at the Polish House during the world Economic Forum in Davos . The issue of whether and how our country may take advantage of the current trends ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Spreco alimentare, il decalogo per un Natale sostenibile Local Page
PZU in Davos: Die Welt sollte wissen, dass es sich lohnt, heute in Polen zu investierenVor allem in Krisenzeiten suchen Investoren nach den stabilsten Märkten, um ihr Kapital zu investieren. Auch wenn es auf den ersten Blick so erscheinen mag, dass diese Definition auf Polen mit einem K ...
PZU DavosSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PZU Davos