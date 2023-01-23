Pekao in Davos: Poland is facing some challenges, but also a truly historic opportunity to grow (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Although recent years have been marked by numerous global disruptions, the Polish economy has proved to be highly resilient. As Jerzy Kwieci?ski, Vice-President of Bank Pekao S.A. stated in Davos, our potential and flexibility, combined with the prospect of participating in the major effort to reconstruct Ukraine's infrastructure, create truly historic growth opportunities for Poland. "Why Poland? Capturing the opportunity in the era of a shift from globalization to regionalization" was the title of the first expert debate organized at the Polish House during the World Economic Forum in Davos. As all panelists have admitted, global events taking place in recent years ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Although recent years have been marked by numerous global disruptions, the Polish economy has proved to be highly resilient. As Jerzy Kwieci?ski, Vice-President of Bank Pekao S.A. stated in Davos, our potential and flexibility, combined with the prospect of participating in the major effort to reconstruct Ukraine's infrastructure, create truly historic growth opportunities for Poland. "Why Poland? Capturing the opportunity in the era of a shift from globalization to regionalization" was the title of the first expert debate organized at the Polish House during the World Economic Forum in Davos. As all panelists have admitted, global events taking place in recent years ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Taranto, auto contro un muro: morti 3 giovanissimi Lifestyleblog
Pekao in Davos: Polen steht vor einigen Herausforderungen, aber auch vor einer wahrhaft historischen WachstumsmöglichkeitPekao in Davos: Polen steht vor einigen Herausforderungen, aber auch vor einer wahrhaft historischen Wachstumsmöglichkeit ...
Bank PEKAO SAIn order to keep this offer free of charge, we and our partners need your consent for the use of cookies, other technologies and your personal data ( see details) for the purposes listed, in particula ...
Pekao DavosSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pekao Davos