Pekao in Davos | Poland is facing some challenges | but also a truly historic opportunity to grow

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023), Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/Although recent years have been marked by numerous global disruptions, the Polish economy has proved to be highly resilient. As Jerzy Kwieci?ski, Vice-President of BankS.A. stated in, our potential and flexibility, combined with the prospect of participating in the major effort to reconstruct Ukraine's infrastructure, createth opportunities for. "Why? Capturing thein the era of a shift from globalization to regionalization" was the title of the first expert debate organized at the Polish House during the World Economic Forum in. As all panelists have admitted, global events taking place in recent years ...