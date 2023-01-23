iotty PLUS: i trucchi per rendere la casa smartXiaomi TV F2 in super sconto su AmazonSAN VALENTINO 2023: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE!Taranto, si schiantano contro muro : 3 giovani mortiCapodanno cinese in California, killer 72enne uccide 10 persone e si ...ONLYOFFICE: la migliore alternativa gratuita ad OfficeGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition disponibile su ...Juventus: stangata della Corte federale, penalizzata di 15 punti per ...SEI UN APPASSIONATO DI RUNNING? TI STAI ALLENANDO PER LA PROSSIMA ...World of Warcraft Classic: Incursione ora disponibileUltime Blog

KISS Organises Mega Guardians' Meet

KISS Organises
KISS Organises Mega Guardians' Meet (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) BHUBANESWAR, India, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, India, is the largest Deemed-to-be-University for indigenous students in the world, providing education from kindergarten to postgraduate level for free. The vast campus is home to 30,000 students. The institute was set up to empower the indigenous communities through education-led socio-economic development. On January 22, KISS organised a Mega Guardians' Meet, with the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their support and affection that has made it renowned in India and outside. The event was attended by 60,000 parents along with 30,000 students and the proud alumni. "We started KISS with ...
