Icelandic ON Power Scales up EV Charging Service Offering with Landis+Gyr Charge Point Management System

Icelandic Power
Icelandic ON Power Scales up EV Charging Service Offering with Landis+Gyr Charge Point Management System (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) Etrel, a Landis+Gyr company, and ON Power, an Icelandic electricity supplier and Charging Service provider, cooperate on scaling the company's EV Charging Service Offering in Iceland with the help of the Charge Point Management System OCEAN. CHAM, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

ON Power, a Charging Service provider and the largest clean energy supplier in Iceland, is partnering with Etrel, a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), to accommodate the growth of EV registrations in the country. Together, they have configured a dynamic and robust System that will ...
