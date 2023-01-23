Highlights Djokovic-De Minaur 6-2 6-1 6-2, ottavi Australian Open 2022 (VIDEO) (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights della sfida tra Novak Djokovic e Alex De Minaur, valida per gli ottavi di finale degli Australian Open 2023. Dominio assoluto da parte del fenomeno serbo, che impiega poco più di due di gioco per eliminare il padrone di casa con il punteggio di 6-2 6-1 6-2. Nei quarti di finale sfiderà ora Andrey Rublev. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Djokovic - Rublev in tv: data, orario, canale e diretta streaming Australian Open 2023... anche Sportface.it garantirà una diretta testuale del match di quarti di finale tra Djokovic e ...
Djokovic - De Minaur oggi in tv: orario, canale e diretta streaming Australian Open 2023
Djokovic destroys de Minaur in 'horror movie'De Minaur isn't a player his opponents take lightly; the Australian is ranked 24th in the world and defeated Rafael Nadal in the first week of the year. But Djokovic executed a breathtaking domination ...
Flawless Djokovic dismantles De Minaur to storm into quarter-finalUp two sets to love and with his heavily-strapped hamstring cooperating after scares in the last two rounds, Djokovic finished in style to gear up for fifth seed Andrey Rublev next.
