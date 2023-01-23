iotty PLUS: i trucchi per rendere la casa smartXiaomi TV F2 in super sconto su AmazonSAN VALENTINO 2023: ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE!Taranto, si schiantano contro muro : 3 giovani mortiCapodanno cinese in California, killer 72enne uccide 10 persone e si ...ONLYOFFICE: la migliore alternativa gratuita ad OfficeGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition disponibile su ...Juventus: stangata della Corte federale, penalizzata di 15 punti per ...SEI UN APPASSIONATO DI RUNNING? TI STAI ALLENANDO PER LA PROSSIMA ...World of Warcraft Classic: Incursione ora disponibileUltime Blog

Highlights Djokovic-De Minaur 6-2 6-1 6-2, ottavi Australian Open 2022 (VIDEO) (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights della sfida tra Novak Djokovic e Alex De Minaur, valida per gli ottavi di finale degli Australian Open 2023. Dominio assoluto da parte del fenomeno serbo, che impiega poco più di due di gioco per eliminare il padrone di casa con il punteggio di 6-2 6-1 6-2. Nei quarti di finale sfiderà ora Andrey Rublev. SportFace.
Djokovic destroys de Minaur in 'horror movie'

De Minaur isn't a player his opponents take lightly; the Australian is ranked 24th in the world and defeated Rafael Nadal in the first week of the year. But Djokovic executed a breathtaking domination ...

Flawless Djokovic dismantles De Minaur to storm into quarter-final

Up two sets to love and with his heavily-strapped hamstring cooperating after scares in the last two rounds, Djokovic finished in style to gear up for fifth seed Andrey Rublev next.
