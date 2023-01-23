Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition disponibile su ...Juventus: stangata della Corte federale, penalizzata di 15 punti per ...SEI UN APPASSIONATO DI RUNNING? TI STAI ALLENANDO PER LA PROSSIMA ...World of Warcraft Classic: Incursione ora disponibilePOKÉMON - NUOVA ESPANSIONE ZENIT REGALE DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuova attività secondaria con il Taxi per la Downtown Cab ...INCREDIBILI DIFENSORI - YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLETRUST & TEUFEL - a San Valentino tra amore e tecnologia Modena : rimprovera due studenti e viene aggredito in classeÈ di mio papà! 16enne a scuola con la pistolaUltime Blog

Family point | servizi per minori e famiglie di Cogliate | Misinto e Lazzate | VIDEO

E' operativo già da qualche giorno, il nuovo Family point al servizio dei comuni di Misinto, Cogliate e Lazzate, ricavato all'interno della palazzina ex Asl di Cascina Nuova di via Padovan. Qui le famiglie seguite dai servizi sociali troveranno progetti e percorsi di assistenza e di aiuto, in particolare finalizzati alla tutela dei minori.
Leggi su ilnotiziario

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
