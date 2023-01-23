Chinese New Year's greetings from China's Guangdong (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Happy Chinese New Year! GDToday invited Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong and the foreign Consuls General in Guangzhou from five continents to send their best wishes in different languages to people worldwide. Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of a new Year on the traditional Chinese calendar. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit symbolizes good luck, longevity and fertility. As we say hello to the Chinese New Year, it is a tradition to send New Year greetings to family and friends at home and abroad.
New Technologies Creating New Security Risks, Fbi Director Says... are creating both increasing opportunities and new security risks, said Christopher Wray, the ... The Chinese government has the biggest hacking program in the world and their AI program does not have ...
California, dieci morti al Capodanno cinese. Killer spara e si suicidaNew York - La paura a Los Angeles è finita intorno all'una del pomeriggio di ieri, quando in diretta ... forse anche per le reazioni al Covid che Trump chiamava in "Chinese Virus" e le altre tensioni ... Chinese New Year, l'Inter festeggia l'anno del coniglio Inter - News Ufficiali
DGPs meet: China wants to reduce India's influence in Indian Ocean regionChinese activities and influence in India's extended neighbourhood have grown increasingly with the sole purpose of keeping New Delhi constrained and occupied in facing the resultant challenges, ...
PLA media villainises India as Xi inspects LAC troops ahead of Chinese New YearThe new year greetings to the PLA troops were prominently reported by major Chinese Communist Party (CCP) newspapers, including the front page of People’s Daily. Alongside border troops, Xi inspected ...
