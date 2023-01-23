ONLYOFFICE: la migliore alternativa gratuita ad OfficeGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition disponibile su ...Juventus: stangata della Corte federale, penalizzata di 15 punti per ...SEI UN APPASSIONATO DI RUNNING? TI STAI ALLENANDO PER LA PROSSIMA ...World of Warcraft Classic: Incursione ora disponibilePOKÉMON - NUOVA ESPANSIONE ZENIT REGALE DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuova attività secondaria con il Taxi per la Downtown Cab ...INCREDIBILI DIFENSORI - YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLETRUST & TEUFEL - a San Valentino tra amore e tecnologia Modena : rimprovera due studenti e viene aggredito in classeUltime Blog

Chinese New Year's greetings from China's Guangdong

Chinese New
Chinese New Year's greetings from China's Guangdong (Di lunedì 23 gennaio 2023) GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Happy Chinese New Year! GDToday invited Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong and the foreign Consuls General in Guangzhou from five continents to send their best wishes in different languages to people worldwide. Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of a new Year on the traditional Chinese calendar. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit symbolizes good luck, longevity and fertility. As we say hello to the Chinese New Year, it is a tradition to send New Year greetings to family and friends at home and abroad. View original ...
