Lorient e Manchester City in Trattativa per Josh Adam | Giovane Centrocampista

Leggi su justcalcio

(Di domenica 22 gennaio 2023) Il FCsta seguendo una strategia di reclutamento di post-formazione e, unscozzese di 18 anni, è una delle loro potenziali cessioni invernali. Secondo quanto riferito da The Athletic, l’accordo conper i restanti 18 mesi di contratto del giocatore è in fase di negoziazione. Entrambe le parti sono ottimiste su una possibile soluzione positiva.ha iniziato la sua formazione nel Celtic prima di trasferirsi alnel 2020. Ha giocato in 12 partite del Campionato inglese Under 21 e 5 nella Youth League.è alla ricerca di un giocatore che possa portare entusiasmo e talento al club, esembra essere la scelta giusta. La sua velocità, la ...