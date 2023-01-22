Lorient e Manchester City in Trattativa per Josh Adam, Giovane Centrocampista (Di domenica 22 gennaio 2023) Il FC Lorient sta seguendo una strategia di reclutamento di post-formazione e Josh Adam, un Giovane scozzese di 18 anni, è una delle loro potenziali cessioni invernali. Secondo quanto riferito da The Athletic, l’accordo con Manchester City per i restanti 18 mesi di contratto del giocatore è in fase di negoziazione. Entrambe le parti sono ottimiste su una possibile soluzione positiva. Adam ha iniziato la sua formazione nel Celtic prima di trasferirsi al Manchester City nel 2020. Ha giocato in 12 partite del Campionato inglese Under 21 e 5 nella Youth League. Lorient è alla ricerca di un giocatore che possa portare entusiasmo e talento al club, e Adam sembra essere la scelta giusta. La sua velocità, la ...Leggi su justcalcio
Calcio in tv oggi: programma del 21 gennaio 2023 - Calciomagazine...Lecce - Fiorentina (Campionato Primavera) - SOLOCALCIO 13.30 Manchester United - Manchester City (...Osasuna - Maiorca (Liga) - DAZN 18.45 Heerenveen - AZ (Eredivisie) - MOLA 19.00 Marsiglia - Lorient (...
Scarpa d'Oro, Osimhen entra nella top 10: la classificaEcco la Top 10: Erling Haaland (Manchester City 42 (21 reti x 2 di coefficiente) Amahl Pellegrino (...Christopher Nkunku (Lipsia) 24 (12 x 2) Jonathan David (Lille) 24 (12x2) Terem Moffi (Lorient) 24 (... Premier League e Ligue 1: le partite della 19^ e della 20^ giornata Sky Sport
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Surridge returns to haunt former side with late levellerSam Surridge returned to haunt Bournemouth and earn Nottingham Forest a draw with a late equaliser. Gary O’Neil’s side impressed for the most part and were desperately close to a win after Jaidon ...
Every Premier League club's biggest need with 10 days of January transfer window leftThe January transfer window is reaching its final stages, with several Premier League sides still in desperate need of new additions and others fighting off interest in their stars ...
Lorient ManchesterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lorient Manchester