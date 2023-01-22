David Ozoh del Crystal Palace diventa il debuttante più giovane di sempre in Premier League (Di domenica 22 gennaio 2023) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Il centrocampista del Crystal Palace, David Ozoh, è entrato come sostituto nel finale contro il Newcastle sabato diventando il più giovane esordiente del club in Premier League. Ozoh, entrato a far parte delle giovanili del club di South London all’età di otto anni, ha sostituito Odsonne Edouard al 90?. “Congratulazioni, David Ozoh”, ha detto Palace in un tweet pubblicato dopo il pareggio a reti inviolate a Selhurst Park. “Dopo aver scalato i ranghi dell’Academy, dall’età di 8 anni, oggi hai fatto la storia come il nostro più giovane esordiente di sempre in Premier League, a ...Leggi su justcalcio
Newcastle extend unbeaten run but miss chance to pile pressure on rivals with Crystal Palace drawThe visitors dominated possession throughout the contest, which saw the visitors squander 15 corners, while the hosts were dealt a blow when Wilfried Zaha was forced off with injury in the second half ...
Patrick Vieira backs Palace youngster to be Premier League player after debut against NewcastleOzoh, who signed a professional contract with the club in August, replaced Odsonne Edouard in the 90th minute at Selhurst Park.
